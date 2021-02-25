Union demands charge-sheeting those involved in TAH scam

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: The All Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Corruption Students Union (AAPACSU) has demanded that chargesheets be filed immediately against those who were involved in the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) compensation scam involving the Potin-Bopi and the Joram-Koloriang stretches.

“We are greatly surprised that even after the arrests and investigation by the Special Investigation Cell, the case did not progress beyond the FIRs.

No chargesheet has been filed before the court,” the union stated in a representation to the chief minister on Wednesday.

It also urged the CM to post a competent SP in place of outgoing SP Harsh Vardhan. “We need a capable officer who will discharge his duties efficiently and justly. Please do not bring in an officer who will dance at the tantrums of highly influential persons,” the AAPACSU said.

“This case must be placed on fast track, so that it will pick up its pace faster,” it added.

The union threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike if chargesheets are not filed in the case at the earliest.

It requested the chief minister to transfer the case to the CBI “if your state machinery is incompetent to deal with this type of corruption case in the state.”