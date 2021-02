[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 24 Feb: The All Tagin Students’ Union has started a donation drive for the victims of the fire accident that had occurred here on Monday, rendering many families homeless.

The union appealed to the people of the district to express solidarity with the victims by donating.

Commuters were seen making donations during the donation drive on Wednesday.

The drive is being organized in association with the All Gandhi Market Welfare Committee.