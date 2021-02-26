Training prog on climate resilient agriculture held

BASAR, 25 Feb: Forty-nine farmers participated in a three-day training and input distribution programme on ‘Prospective technologies for climate resilient agriculture’, organized here in Leparada district by the ICAR RC NEH, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, under the tribal sub-plan (TSP).

Addressing the participants, DHO Y Jini emphasized on “crop diversification for climate resilient agriculture,” while DVO Dr H Gogoi spoke on crop-livestock integrated farming system.

Over the course of the three days, Basar ICAR Joint Director Dr H Kalita delivered a lecture on the importance of early identification and management of citrus stem borer by organic methods. Various other resource persons delivered lectures on topics covering all aspects of prospective technologies for climate resilient agriculture.

The farmers were later taken on a visit to the dairy, piggery, horticulture, agronomy, plant breeding, soil science, agro-forestry and integrated farming system units in the ICAR’s farm in Gori.

After the programme, the farmers were given certificates and were shown the method of growing summer vegetables. They were also provided with seeds of summer vegetables under the TSP.