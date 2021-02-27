Block level officials, ZPMs undergoing trg

DAPORIJO, 26 Feb: Over 40 block level rural development (RD) and panchayati raj (PR) officials along with ZPMs are undergoing a two-day ‘Sensitization training programme on social audit for development functionaries of RD and PR departments and ZPMs’, which got underway here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural function, Baririjo ZPM Ponga Gango stressed on the importance of social audit as “a mandatory provision under the MGNREGA to attain transparency, accountability and proactive disclosure of information about the programme and smooth implementation of MGNREGA, the PMAY and other programmes.”

Urging the participants to share information with those who couldn’t attend the programme, he advocated smooth implementation of various RD and PR programmes.

RD & NRM Assistant Director SW Bagang said the programme is designed to “meet/sort out many of the observations of social audit reports compiled by the social audit unit of the state for the 2018-19 session.”

He said that, after the training, the participants would be well-versed with the provisions of the MGNREGA and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), among other things.

Bagang added that the pro-poor programmes of the rural development ministry and the panchayati raj wouldn’t lag behind due to lack of awareness generation among the stakeholders.

APO (M) Margo Hai highlighted the benefits of social audit for smooth implementation of the MGNREGA schemes at the grassroots level, and requested fellow development functionaries to be aware of the basic tenets of social audit.

He also dwelt on the PMAY (G) and social audit of PMAY (G) schemes.

A block resource person has been invited to create awareness on social audit and its process.