Workshop for forest dept personnel concludes

ZIRO, 26 Feb: The five-day residential workshop on ‘GIS, remote sensing and GPS technology in forest resource management’, which began at Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) on 22 February, concluded here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

Personnel from various forest divisions of the state attended the programme, which was conducted by the college’s geography department. It featured both theoretical and practical classes.

“The participants were also trained on e-Green Watch, which is an integrated e-governance portal for automation, streamlining and effective management of processes related to plantation and other forestry works,” the SCCZ informed in a release.

All the participants were awarded certificates.

The workshop was jointly organized by the SCCZ and the environment & forests department.