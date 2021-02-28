DC reviews schemes, projects in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 27 Feb: East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh reviewed all government-sponsored schemes and projects in the district during a district level monitoring committee meeting held here on Friday.

DPO Tatak Mibang, Mebo ADC A Koyu, SDO (Sadar) Oli Perme, DMO Dr Kaling Dai, engineers of works departments, HoDs and ZPMs were also present at the meeting.

The DC advised the departments to ensure submission of utilization certificates against all the schemes being executed, “which enables both timely completion of projects and further release of fund.”

She also urged the elected members to present their views on their respective areas in the district, “so as to facilitate smooth execution and monitoring of the projects/schemes.”

Dr Singh emphasized on maintaining transparency, and asked the implementing agencies to execute all schemes properly and on time, without compromising on the quality of works. She instructed the officers to update the departmental portals and asked the HoDs to submit their proposals, projects, etc, to the government through the district administration. (DIPRO)