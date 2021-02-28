Depts urged to complete works on time

KAMBA, 27 Feb: West Siang DC Moki Loyi exhorted the works departments to complete their works on time without compromising on quality, and assured to write to the government for placement of fund for works that have been completed but not funded yet.

He was addressing the quarterly meeting of the district level monitoring committee here on 26 February to assess the schemes under the ACA, SPA, NEC, NLCPR, RIDF, etc.

The meeting was also attended by ZPMs and members of the GWS, the AAPACC, the ATPDWS and NGOs to learn about the various schemes being implemented in the district.

“PMGSY roads are very important as they link rural people with the mainstream,” the DC said, and urged the subdivisional and circle level committees to “activate” their reports on time.

West Siang ZP Chairperson Babom Romin stressed on furnishing copies of all schemes to the parishad, “so that elected panchayat leaders too know the schemes implemented so far to bring it before the people they represent.”

Yomcha ADC Hento Karga, Kamba ADC Rujjum Rakshap and DPO Marjum Karga stressed on transparency and quality execution of works.

Officials of the executing agencies of various schemes presented the status of their works and the problems they are facing. (DIPRO)