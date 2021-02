ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: A major eviction drive was conducted near the SP office road here on Saturday under the supervision of ADM Talo Potom and the Itanagar SDPO.

Speaking to the media, Potom said the eviction was carried out with the purpose of widening the colony roads. He also announced that eviction will be conducted in every part of the Itanagar capital region to widen the colony and sector roads in the coming days.