Pilot test to strengthen emergency, trauma care services

MECHUKA, 27 Feb: A pilot test to strengthen emergency and trauma services is going on at the community health centre here in Shi-Yomi district. The test is being conducted under the supervision of the district medical officer.

It is an initiative of the World Health Organization, in collaboration with the emergency and trauma care services of emergency medicine of the AIIMS, Delhi, and TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

Dr Rishikesh Choudary from the AIIMS is currently stationed here to train the nurses and doctors on emergency and trauma care. (DIPRO)