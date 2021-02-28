Millet cultivation training in LDV

Correspondent

BALEK, 27 Feb: The agronomy department of Pasighat (East Siang)-based College of Agriculture conducted a field training on ‘Popularization, production and processing technologies of small millet in Arunachal Pradesh’ at Balek village in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Friday.

Inaugurating the training programme, the college’s Dean Dr BN Hazarika urged the farmers to adopt millet cultivation for commercial purposes.

Agriculture scientists, including Dr Pavankumar Goudar, Dr SK Pattanaaik, Dr AS Mailappa and others imparted training to the farmers on cultivation, scope and benefits of millet, the processing technologies, and its possible mechanization.

The programme was sponsored by the Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad.

The organizers distributed hybrid millet seeds along with organic manure among the participating SHG members.