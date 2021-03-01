Trg in upgrading weaving skills imparted

YOMCHA, 28 Feb: Itanagar-based NGO Young Mission Adventure Club conducted a NABARD-sponsored training programme to upgrade the traditional weaving skills of the weavers and SHG members of Yomcha circle in West Siang district recently.

Master trainers from the government crafts centre in Aalo imparted training in traditional Galo designs of different items like scarves, table clothes, handbags, neckties, tanggos (local coat), etc.

The master trainers had earlier trained 12 members of women SHGs at the crafts centre in Aalo under the guidance of Textile & Handicrafts Deputy Director Teressa Padu from 6 to 12 January.

The NGO said it is not only imparting training on new traditional designs to the SHGs and rural artisans from time to time, but also helping them in marketing, storing and advertising their products.

The first batch of woven items by the women SHGs and rural artisans were sold in Itanagar and different places of the state and earned a profit of more than Rs 2 lakhs.

The NABARD’s Itanagar Regional Office AGM S Ghosh also witnessed the weaving activities and visited the training and marketing centres of the women SHGs. He interacted with the SHG members, farmers and rural artisans during his visit and expressed satisfaction at the performance of the different women SHGs.