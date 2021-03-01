Loan camp for street vendors held

MIAO, 28 Feb: More than 80 street vendors participated in a four-day loan camp organized here by the Changlang district urban development agency.

The camp was inaugurated by UD Minister Kamlung Mossang, who advised the vendors to get registered to avail benefits, and to repay the loan on time, “so that bigger loan can be availed the next time.”

The ArSULM director urged the vendors to “avail the benefits, so that Phase-II other pro-poor scheme benefits of various central government schemes can be linked in the future.”

ArSULM SMM Ravi Sharma explained the scheme and how to apply for it online.

Twenty-two vendors applied successfully for loan on 28 February.

The loan camp was organized under the PM SVANidhi loan scheme of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission.