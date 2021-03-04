DMO inaugurates yoga trainers’ training camp

PASIGHAT, 3 Mar: East Siang DMO Dr Kaling Dai on Monday inaugurated a month-long yoga trainers’ training camp, conducted by the NGO, Siang Trust, at Sewa Bhawan, Gumin Nagar here.

At the end of the course, the successful trainers will be awarded diploma in yoga education (DY Ed), recognized by Pune University.

Resource persons and other technical support for the training have been drawn from Yoga Vidya Gurukul, Nashik, Maharashtra and Yoga Gurukul, Assam.

Speaking after the inauguration, Dr Dai commended the initiative of the Siang Trust for conducting the training for the youths of the state. He advised the participating youths to be sincere and try to get maximum benefit from the course.

Earlier, Siang Trust president Dr Onik Moyong spoke on the benefits of practicing yoga. Dr Moyong informed that the diploma certificate, recognized by Pune University will offer job opportunities to the successful candidates, but more importantly, yoga will bring a great change in their life and physical health, if learnt sincerely.

Secretary of Siang Trust Kingman Komut stressed on the importance of yoga in today’s stressful but sedentary life.

Komut lamented the fact that due to lack of trained yoga teachers, people are not getting the opportunity to train in yoga. He informed that the camp was conducted to create a pool of trained yoga teachers so that these trained teachers may go out to the society and teach people about a healthy lifestyle.

Group Captain (Retd) Mohonto Pangging Pao, the vice president of Siang Trust and yoga master trainer Mrigendra Gogoi also spoke on the occasion. (DIPRO)