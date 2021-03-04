NCC training prog begins

DOIMUKH, 3 Mar: The five days combined annual training camp of 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC began here at Rajiv Gandhi University on Tuesday.

In a release, the NCC informed that this is the first such camp being organized post-Covid lockdown.

The camp aims at instilling the spirit of nationalism and camaraderie amongst the youth by maintaining all Covid protocols and precautions.

More than 450 cadets from nine districts of central and western Arunachal Pradesh are participating in the camp.

A host of activities have been planned for the cadets beyond the routine camp activities. These include live firing, weapon display, demonstration on disaster management, demonstration on CPR.

Civic action activities- blood donation, tree plantation and cleanliness drive will also be undertaken during the camp.

Brig Amrinder Singh Kasana, Group Commander, Tezpur Group NCC visited the camp site on Wednesday.

He also interacted with RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and discussed various issues related to NCC and youth empowerment.