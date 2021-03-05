Sensitization prog on social audit held

AALO, 4 Mar: ZPMs, BDOs, JEs, technical persons and field functionaries participated in a two-day district level sensitization programme on social audit, organized here in West Siang district by the SIRD and the panchayati raj department.

Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi underscored the importance of the programme in terms of ensuring transparency and accountability in the implementation of government schemes in the district.

West Siang ZPC Babom Romin stressed on preparing job cards for every household, and implementation of schemes meant for the rural people in a transparent and fair manner.

SIRD Assistant Director SW Bagang dwelt on the “pre-RTI era activities,” growth and institutionalizing of social audit, importance of social audit, social audit rules, need and process of social audit, etc.

DRDA PD Jiken Bomjen also stressed on the need for organizing such training programmes “to cope up with present-day needs.”

The ZPMS, DDOs and field functionaries also spoke.

Document verification and field exercises at the nearby BDO office, presentation of findings, and a mock social audit in gram sabha were carried out as part of the programme. (DIPRO)