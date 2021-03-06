DC reviews security, logistic arrangements for crew and cast of ‘Bhediya’

ZIRO, 5 Mar: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang reviewed the security and logistic arrangements for the shooting of the film Bhediya, here on Thursday.

The shooting is scheduled from 9 March to 22 April at various locations in and around Ziro.

The DC also appealed to the public of Ziro to create a harmonious environment for the crew and cast of the movie.

SP Harsh Indora elaborated the security and traffic plans, to which the DC suggested that the SP take assistance from the local youths for crowd management.

Medical coverage, crowd management, deployment of security personnel and transportation-related issues were also discussed in detail. (DIPRO)