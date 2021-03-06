Miss Arunachal grand finale to be held in Pasighat

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Mar: The grand finale of the 13th edition of Miss Arunachal (2021) will be held in Pasighat, East Siang district, on 2 April, informed the Miss Arunachal Organization (MAO) on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, members of the MAO said that they have decided to change the venue from Itanagar to Pasighat in order to promote and explore the diverse and exotic destinations of the state and to keep up with its motto of ‘Flaunting diversity and celebrating unity’.

The organization informed that this year it conducted online auditions as well as live auditions and shortlisted 40 contestants.

Those who missed out on the online and capital auditions will be given a chance at a mega audition which will be conducted at a city hotel here in Itanagar on 6 March.

The top 20 shortlisted finalists will undergo 12 days of grooming sessions.

From this year, the organization has also decided to conduct Miss Arunachal in a zonal pattern, covering the capital complex (Papum Pare), Pasighat (East Siang), Namsai, Aalo (West Siang) and Tawang.

Requesting for cooperation from district organizations, the MAO welcomed the public of the state to witness the crowning of the next Miss Arunachal in Pasighat.