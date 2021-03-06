Gov distributes aids to divyangjans, senior citizens

ITANAGAR, 5 Mar: Governor BD Mishra distributed aids and assistive devices to divyangjans and senior citizens during a ‘samajik adhikarita shivir’ organized here on Friday under the union social justice & empowerment ministry’s Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana.

The governor called for “participation of the people in securing a better future for the divyangjans with physical and mental disabilities.”

He assured the divyangjans that the central and the state governments would continue to lend them a helping hand and facilitate their development and progress in life.

The governor suggested to union Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) Department Secretary Shakuntala Doley Gamlin, who along with MoS for Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs Ratan Lal Kataria and others attended the event, to expedite the laying of the foundation of an artificial limb manufacturing-cum-wellness centre (ALM&WC) in March.

Mishra said that the establishment of the ALM&WC in the state would “beneficially address the requirement of the physically challenged people and also provide scope for youths’ employment and entrepreneurship in the field.”

Eleven divyangjans received aid items such as wheelchairs, smartphones, smart canes, Braille kits, daisy players and hearing aids. These items will be dispatched in larger numbers to other areas, including for the divyang students of the Donyi Polo School for Hearing and Visually Impaired here. (Raj Bhavan)