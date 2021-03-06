Siang DC seeks better academic performance in upcoming sessions

BOLENG, 5 Mar: Siang Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Takuk went through the academic performance of the schools in the district in the last two years and strongly urged all stakeholders to set a target for better results in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic sessions.

Meeting with principals, vice principals and headmasters of the district, including the DDSE, the ISSE DPC and BEOs, to discuss matters related to the upcoming CBSE examination and other topics of academic importance at the DC’s conference hall here on Friday, Takuk advised the principals and headmasters to adopt one school each from their respective feeder schools.

He advised all stakeholders to ensure smooth, free and fair CBSE examinations, and to maintain the Covid-19 SOPs during the examinations.

The DC also stressed on comprehensive review of all flagship programmes.

The DC and DDSE Talem Jamoh emphasized on the use of a common admission form for all schools of the district.