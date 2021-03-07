APB&OCWWB conducts awareness camps in Namsai, Nirjuli

NAMSAI, 6 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) organized a ‘mega awareness camp’ here on Saturday.

Addressing the programme, Labour & Employment Secretary Ajay Kumar Bisht called on the labour community of the district to register with the board “to avail maximum benefits as provided by the board.” He also explained the process of registering with the board.

Registering Officer (HQ) Koj Kano, who accompanied Bisht, said that APB&OCWWB Chairman Nyato Dukom “as soon as assuming the chair has enhanced all the statutory benefits for the greater interest of the labour community of the state.”

Kano said that marriage assistance has been enhanced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, maternity benefit from Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,000, normal death benefit from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000, accidental death benefit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 4 lakhs, funeral assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000, “and all other such benefits have been enhanced.”

Namsai EAC Sange Wangmu also spoke.

‘Welfare kits’ were distributed to more than 1,000 workers of Namsai district on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the APB&OCWWB organized an awareness programme in Nirjuli on Saturday to inform the workers about the benefits they can avail by getting registered with the board.

Speaking on the occasion, APB&OCWWB OSD Tadung Regia informed that the board’s chairman Nyato Dukam has been conducting meetings with several stakeholders to streamline various schemes and projects for the welfare of the worker/labourer community.

“Several statutory and non-statutory benefits have also been enhanced, keeping in view the needs and demands of the workers,” he said.

Also attending the programme, All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union president Dana Tadu urged the board to deliver quality items/kits to the workers.