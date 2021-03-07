Trg in oyster mushroom cultivation imparted

WALLA, 6 Mar: Twenty-five farmwomen from Walla, Chinggung and Watong women SHGs participated in a training programme on oyster mushroom cultivation, conducted at Walla village by the Anjaw KVK on Saturday.

The programme was an initiative of Anjaw DC Ayushi Sudan to encourage tribal women, especially women SHGs of the district, towards agriculture and allied activities.

The KVK has collaborated with the agriculture department in setting up a cropping house/unit to boost mushroom cultivation in the region.

The DC distributed oyster mushroom spawns to the participating women SHGs.

Horticulture scientist Rebecca Eko spoke on the importance and nutritional properties of mushroom.

“The Mishmi people consume different types of wild edible mushrooms called Takyuing in Digaru Mishmi and Chinung in Miju Mishmi, still following their age-old practice of collecting mushroom from the forest, which is seasonal and, if not properly identified, can be dangerous,” she said.

Eko also made a presentation on different steps of oyster mushroom cultivation and its post-harvest management techniques.

Hands-on training was also imparted to the participants.