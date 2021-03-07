Skill development prog on waste paper recycling underway

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: NABARD Itanagar Senior Manager Tapan Dutta on Saturday inaugurated a 15-day skill development training programme on waste paper recycling management at the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired (DPMSHVI) here.

“The main objectives of the NABARD relates to agriculture and rural development and providing livelihood support by skilling the rural people and uneducated youths,” Dutta said, adding that the training on waste paper recycling management “is an exemplary initiative for the environment and certainly will serve its purposes.”

He expressed appreciation for former chief minister Gegong Apang “for his initiative for the cause of rehabilitation of the differently-abled children of Arunachal in such an effective manner.”

Apang, who is the founder chairman of the Donyi Polo Mission, expressed gratitude to the NABARD “for strengthening the hands of the organization by sponsoring the programme for the environment.”

Academic coordinator A Dey briefed the gathering on the need for waste paper management “in relation to global warming and the biological hazards which the world has been facing due to deforestation.” He stated that reducing, reusing and recycling (the 3 Rs) “are important concepts and practices for the students to learn about and practice in life.”

The waste paper recycling unit established in 2014 in the premises of the DPMSHVI was donated by The Arunachal Times editor Dr Audrey Apang for skill development of the differently-abled children of the school.

The unit produces various products like folders, file covers, carry bags, gift bags, notepads, diary, etc, from waste paper.