POCSO court sentences man to 7-year jail term

KHONSA, 6 Mar: The special court for trial of offences under the POCSO Act here in Tirap district has sentenced a man to seven years’ rigorous jail term along with a fine for ‘aggravated sexual assault’ on his own 13-year-old daughter.

The court convicted the person under Section 323 of the IPC and Section 10 of the POCSO Act. It referred the matter to the district legal services authority here for providing adequate compensation for the rehabilitation of the victim under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, DIPRO reported.

The accused was apprehended following an FIR lodged by the victim and her elder brother at the Deomali police station.

As per the report, when the accused attempted to forcibly molest his daughter while she was sleeping, she woke up and resisted him. Hearing the hue and cry, the elder brother of the victim (son of the accused) also woke up.

The accused physically assaulted his daughter and son with a bamboo stick and threatened them with dire consequences if they disclosed the incident to anyone, the report said.

The next day, the victims lodged an FIR at the Deomali police station. The police swung into action after receiving the FIR, apprehended the accused, and prepared a chargesheet against him.