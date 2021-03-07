RGU organizes e-talk

RONO HILLS, 6 Mar: As part of the ongoing month-long celebration of the International Women’s Day, the women sorority of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organized an e-talk on 5 March, during which a wide spectrum of speakers spoke on various topics.

Participating in the talk, Lt Col Ponung Doming said that discipline and belief in oneself is the foundation to achieve one’s goal in life. It is important for every woman to be financially independent, she said while speaking on women empowerment.

Dumka (Jharkhand)-based Sido Kanhu Murmu University vice chancellor Prof Sonajhariz Minz said, “The word ‘challenge’ needs to be redefined as women are prohibited and not challenged.” She shared her experiences and recognized “the zeal and effort of womanhood in every woman.”

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha suggested that signing MoUs with the Sido Kanhu Murmu University could be a step towards collaboration and progress.

Licypriya Kangujam, a 9-year old climate activist, spoke on climate change, its effects, and the need to protect our planet. She advocated banning single-use plastics.