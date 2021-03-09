IFCSAP conference held; Natung, Tagak release doc, souvenir

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: An audiovisual documentary titled The Adi Tribe, directed and written by Delong Padung, was released by Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung and advisor to CM Tai Tagak on the inaugural day of the 7th general conference of Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), which was held from 5 to 7 March.

The documentary is produced by the IFCSAP.

Natung and Tagak also released the IFCSAP souvenir, The Radiant, Vol-IV, on the occasion.

The new central executive committee of the IFCSAP was also reconstituted during the conference.