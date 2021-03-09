Workshop on FPOs underway

NAMSAI, 8 Mar: A three-day workshop/interactive meeting on farmers-producers’ organization (FPO) was launched in Namsai by the NABARD on Monday.

Namsai ADC S Mining inaugurated the programme in the presence of DPO Dr Keshab Sharma, Namsai SBI Chief Manager B Kaman, and CEOs and directors of nine different FPOs from across the state.

“Since the concept of the FPO is new to the farmers, it was felt necessary to provide capacity building support from the NABARD’s training institution, Bankers Institution for Rural Development, Kolkata. The FPOs need to be trained on various aspects of FPO mobilization, aggregation of marketing of produce, maintenance of books of accounts, registers, compliance of statutory laws, submission of prescribed returns, etc,” NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy said.

BIRD DGM Nabin Roy said that “FPO is the only everlasting solution which is designed for economic prosperity of the farmers by way of transforming agriculture into a remunerative venture.”

He gave assurance that market linkage for agriculture produces would be provided to the FPOs and the NABARD would play a vital role in the formation of FPOs in Arunachal with the help of the Producers Organizations Promoting Institution.

DPO Dr Keshab Sharma said that, in order to give the required impetus to increase the farmers’ income, formation of farmers-interest groups and FPOs “is the only everlasting solution which is designed for economic prosperity of the farmers by way of transforming agriculture into a remunerative venture and farmers into agri-entrepreneurs.”

The ADC in his address reiterated that the present policies of the government, including formation of FPOs, “are best suited to Arunachal Pradesh as the region is endowed with specialty in Khamti rice, turmeric, ginger etc, with export potential and has great demand and relevance in national and international markets.”

Senior scientist Dr Debasis Sasmal also spoke.