Lack of quality education, drugs impediments to state: CM

1 of 4

International Women’s Day

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that lack of quality education and the drug menace have become major hurdles in giving the youths a future.

He was speaking at the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration here.

Expressing concern over the increase in the number of schools but degradation of the quality of education, the chief minister said his government is committed to revive the system.

“In this budget we have kept Rs 1,000 crore to revive our education system and have declared 2021 as ‘Year of education’,” he informed.

He called for active support of women organizations, gaon buras and particularly the school management committees of the villages.

On the rising drug menace the chief minister said the government cannot curb it without the support of the society.

“On our part, we have established six de-addiction centres. This year, two more rehabilitation centres are coming up. But these centres are not the solution. Creating awareness amongst youths and vulnerable groups is most important and this can be effectively done by women organizations,” he said.

He suggested to the state commission for women, the state legal services authority and the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society to raise the topic in all their events and workshops and ask their district units to create awareness at the village levels. He also advised them to keep a check on functioning of the de-addiction and rehabilitation centres and report the same to the government with recommendations, if any.

Responding to a submission made by Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi, the chief minister endorsed all the points, which included appointment of a child protection officer, compulsory marriage registration, fast-track and family courts, job reservation, political reservation, ban on polygamy, right to property, etc.

Speaking about political reservation for women, Khandu while informing that the recent panchayat elections were held with 33 percent reservation for women said that in Tawang district, 53 percent of seats were bagged by women.

“I believe once the society acknowledges the role of women in politics, they will prefer women candidates to men,” he observed.

He called upon the GBs, who were present in large numbers, to empower women in the villages and give them opportunities to serve in various capacities, including in politics.

Admitting that women have shown exemplary grit, honesty and sincerity when given responsibilities, Khandu urged women entrepreneurs to take advantage of the state government’s

flagship scheme Deendayal Upadhyay Swawlamban Yojana that offers 40 percent front-ended capital subsidy to selected proposals.

“For women entrepreneurs, we have kept additional subsidy of 5 percent as an encouragement. We have faith that women, once they take up a project, will make it successful,” he said.

The chief minister also announced that from next year, a budget provision would be kept with the women and child development department for grand celebration of the International Women’s Day.

Gumri Ringu, president of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, acknowledged the state government’s recognition of women’s rights movement in the state, and for involving women in policy decisions led by the chief minister.

One of the founders of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, Lomte Ete Riba, was felicitated for her contribution to women’s rights in the state.

Dr Sajinglu Chai Pul, under whose care the first Covid-19 patient in the state was treated, was felicitated as a Covid warrior.

Mebo ICDS anganwadi worker Amping Ratan was also felicitated for being a Covid warrior.

Everester Tine Mene was also felicitated for her achievements.

Meanwhile, the Wakro, Aalo and Yingkiong branches of the APWWS were also felicitated for their contribution to social work.

All the branches and affiliate bodies of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society also observed the day.

The APWWS in Kurung Kumey HQ Koloriang celebrated the day in collaboration with the ICDS.

EAC Dr Dana Una pitched for gender equality and said that it should begin from the families. She discouraged early marriages.

DTO Dr Keoram Bagang said that females should not feel inferior to men. He also briefed the gathering about gender discrimination.

Chief advisor APWWS Koloriang branch, Bengia Kakum suggested to all parents to cooperate in order to stop polygamy, gambling and early marriages.

Ringu Kama of the ICDS suggested to all to take advantage of the many schemes under the ICDS department. School toppers were also felicitated.

In Ziro, the APWWS organized the day in collaboration with the women and child development department and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Organic vegetable stalls were set up by the women farmers to mark the day.

In Ngopok in East Siang district, women teachers and staffers were presented with gifts during the IWD celebration at the government upper primary school (GUPS) there on Monday.

TGT (English) Makyem Lego said “it is the day to remember the women achievers and their contributions to the society,” and cited the examples of past and present women achievers like Kalpana Chawla, Mother Teresa, Hima Das, Malala Yousufzai, Angela Merkel, etc.

GUPS Headmaster Genom Yirang in his address said gender equality is the need of the hour. “Gender stereotyping should be removed by every society,” he added.

PRT GD Panday spoke on the significance of the day.

An essay competition on ‘gender equality’ for the students of Classes 6 to 8 was held as part of the programme.

The day was also celebrated at the government middle school in C Sector, Itanagar.

Headmaster (in-charge) Take Lusi Sorum “presented a token of love to all women teachers of the school at morning assembly,” according to a release from the school. Sweets were distributed to the students.

Class 8 student Gourav Roy delivered a speech on the importance of the day, while PRT Kabak Yani spoke on the role of women and women achievers in different fields.

Slide shows on achievements of women were also shown at the smart classroom by the headmaster.

AMYAA NGO and Childline celebrated IWD with members of SHGs and anganwadi workers in Lower Dibang Valley HQ Roing.

Speaking on the theme ‘Choose to challenge’, AMYAA secretary RK Paul spoke on how far women have come and what progress they have made for gender equality worldwide.

He appealed to women and men to continue to promote gender equality, “as it can be achieved only as a team.”

The Tirap KVK also celebrated the day with the theme ‘Women leadership in agriculture: Entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment (3Es)’.

KVK Head Dr N Kumar, agronomy scientist Dr S Kalita and plant protection scientist P Hano spoke about the 3Es of women leadership in agriculture and encouraged the 50 participating women to begin startups.

The Himalayan University in Itanagar organized an international webinar on ‘Access to gender and gender equality: Policies and programming’ to mark the day.

After the university’s vice chancellor Dr HS Sharma inaugurated the webinar, Dr Adam Dubin (European Business Law) discussed gender inequality issue in various countries of Asia and Africa. He explained how women are deprived of various basic amenities in African countries.

Manglayatan University dean Dr Jayanti Lal Jain said gender equality can be achieved through financial empowerment, and highlighted the role of banks, self-help groups and NGOs in eradicating gender inequality.

Dr Doi explained ‘gender inequality through literature’.

“Biologically, genders are different because of their genitals but it is the culture and mindset which has created inequality,” she said. She also explained how marital institutions, religions and customary laws are “biased and unfavourable to women.”

In Namsai, 43 farmwomen participated in the IWD celebration organized by the KVK there.

The programme featured an interaction between the farmwomen and the KVK scientists. Poultry chicks were distributed to all the participants.

In Lohit HQ Tezu, the women’s cell of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) celebrated the day in the college campus.

Women’s cell coordinator Dr Padmawati Ongong spoke on the roles and functions of the women’s cell, while guest speaker Sailu Bellai spoke about her experiences and the hardships she faced in her formative years of early education.

She highlighted the issues and achievements of women in the modern times, and encouraged the students to imbibe good values and follow the righteous path.

Chief speaker, Sathyanarayan Mundayoor spoke on the ‘Mahila samakhya’ movement. He also highlighted role of women in the Chipko movement and in many other literary movements and education activism in India.

Senior most faculty member of IGGC, Dr MK Jana exhorted the college community to “choose the challenge for visible changes in the process women empowerment.”

IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu also spoke.

In Dibang Valley HQ Anini, IWD was celebrated by the district administration in collaboration with other government departments.

A Covid-19 awareness programme was also organized by the IPR department to promote the Covid-19 vaccine rollout campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa encouraged women to challenge themselves and “break free from the barriers to get equal opportunities.”

Women officers and women achievers were felicitated, and prizes were given away to the winners of the women’s half marathon which had been held earlier.

Anini CO Jumi Ete spoke on IWD, while advocate Rukmini Linggi spoke on the laws and provisions for women and how to seek redress to grievances.

Radiographer Subhankar Ghauri from the health department provided information on the Covid-19 vaccine, and Anini CDPO Dilip Linggi highlighted the significance of the ‘Nasha mukt Bharat’ campaign.

In Tawang, 20 farmwomen participated in the IWD celebration organized by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), during which they were apprised of the role of women in socioeconomic growth of the society.

Plant protection scientist Lakshmipriya Borah described the importance of the day, while animal science specialist Dr JK Singh spoke on the contribution of women farmers in doubling their families’ income.

KVK Head Dr AN Tripathi also spoke.

Three farmwomen form three villages were felicitated for their outstanding contribution towards vegetable cultivation, marketing of agricultural products and mushroom production.

The day was also celebrated at the Kyidphel Multipurpose Club by the Women’s Welfare Association (WWA), Tawang.

DC Sang Phuntsok, who attended the programme, said, “Women have to do away with hesitations and should come forward and play an active role in decision-making and making of the society in a positive way.”

WWA general secretary Phoma Wangmo spoke on the importance of the day.

The DC felicitated the women panchayat members, ASHAs and anganwadi workers.

Tawang CDPO Gyati Lodar, Dr Pema Dolma, advocates Rinchen Wangmo and Sonam Zangmo and teacher Deshey Zongluju also spoke.

Members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Livelihood Mission also celebrated IWD in Tawang.

Dirang (West Kameng)-based National Research Centre on Yak also celebrated IWD. Fifty-two tribal farmers from adjoining villages of Dirang circle attended in the programme.

The beneficiaries were provided with special varieties of maize, such as baby corn, sweet corn, etc, at the end of the programme.

In Hayuliang in Anjaw district, the KVK organized a ‘nutritional awareness-cum-capacity building for production of quality planting materials of biofortified tuber crops varieties’ to mark IWD.

As many as 113 farmers, farmwomen, rural youths and students participated in the programme.

The KVK organized a ‘tuber crops ethnic food festival’, at which women SHGs of Anjaw district displayed traditional foods and tuber crops.

DIET lecturer Lipu Eshi highlighted “the change in the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women in today’s era” and encouraged women to become self-dependent.

The Daporijo branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) celebrated IWD in collaboration with the integrated child development service at Singik Hall here in Upper Subansiri district.

Daporijo APWWS general secretary Yabom Kodak spoke on gender equality and the need for women empowerment in the society. “Women should shoulder their husbands in every work and be part of development activities in the society,” she said, and added that “women should come forward and fight for their justice.”

Over 500 women participated in the event.

In Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro, DC Somcha Lowang advised all women to create a balance between work and family life.

NGO AWAZ president Tadu Rinia urged women to play an active role in curbing drug addiction in the society, while DFO Abhinav Bhindra assured to provide all assistance to the women’s organizations to curb the drug menace.

CDPO Kago Maya dealt at length on the welfare schemes of her department.

ZPM Nani Jailyang also spoke.

The participants later carried out a plantation drive at the VKV in Dobi.

IWD was also celebrated in Yachuli.

IWD was celebrated with much fun and gaiety by the women officials and officers of the office of the chief engineer E/Z, W/Z, P&D, and the soil and water conservation directorate in Itanagar.

The celebration was attended by 78 women members of the department.

Also in Itanagar, EAC Datum Gadi on behalf of the Itanagar capital region (ICR) district administration handed over essential items to Tailyang Shanti, founder and chairperson of Mother’s Home in Lekhi, which is a home for the destitute, as part of IWD.

Shanti informed the EAC that currently seven inmates are being looked after by Mother’s Home.

As she cannot afford to keep additional workers, her family has voluntarily come forward to help her in her cause, she informed.

She, however, said she is grateful to the health and the social welfare departments, which provide her with financial assistance sometimes. She also thanked ICR DC Komkar Dulom for providing various essential items, including blankets and groceries, for the inmates.

Currently the home is being run in a building provided by the state government.

At her request, the EAC assured to apprise the authority concerned of the problems being faced by Mother’s Home.

The event was organised by Naharlagun-based one-stop centre and supported by the Singcha Ghene Welfare Society.

They also conducted free health and dental check up of the inmates of Mother’s Home. A team of doctors from Sarah Poly Clinic and Physiotherapy Centre, led by Dr Mitali Singh screened the inmates and provided free treatment.

The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) celebrated IWD at the Dorjee Khandu convention centre in Itanagar.

Addressing the participants, Women Against Social Evil general secretary Joya Tasung Moyong, who along with Swayam Foundation president Anuradha Talwade attended the programme, acknowledged the role of the ArSRLM in empowering rural women and providing them with women-owned women-managed platforms.

Urging women and children to improve continually, Moyong expressed concern over the rampant use of drugs and alcohol by the youths of the state, and called on women to “take up the cudgels for ending drug use in the state.”

Nine PLFs under the DAY-NRLM were awarded for their selfless service during the lockdown on account of Covid-19. They are Chetam Ane PLF (Daporijo), Kangkong PLF (Roing), Hongomita SHG (Chongkham), Ane Mingkeng PLF (Pangin), Dolo Mando PLF (Ziro), Deep PLF (Namsai), Mgw Hingw PLF (Yachuli), Benyi SHG (Sagalee), and Dokum PLF (Palin).

At Rajiv Gandhi University in Rono Hills, Papum Pare, the governor’s wife Neelam Misra attended the IWD celebration and inaugurated the food and exhibition stalls there.

Misra commended the women, including ASHAs and anganwadi workers, who immensely contributed in the fight against the Covid pandemic. She said that during the pandemic, it was the women who encountered the toughest challenges.

“Be it the government servant, employees in corporate houses or homemakers, they faced the pandemic with diligence and overcame the situation. The women today, after the Covid-19 pandemic have emerged stronger,” she said.

She also congratulated RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and the university community for progressing from the 100th position to the second position in the all India ranking of the central universities.

The university felicitated doctors, police personnel and health workers.

In Chimpu, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) celebrated the day by organizing a programme at the Donyi Polo School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired.

The programme was chaired by AAPSU women’s wing general secretary Kipa Yanu and attended by AAPSU president Hawa Bagang and members of the AAPWS.

IWD was also celebrated at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic in Itanagar in a befitting manner. The faculty members and staff participated in the programme. Principal Dr AK Tripathy highlighted the importance of women and emphasized the need to bring equality and justice to women. (With inputs from Raj Bhavan, correspondents and DIPROs)