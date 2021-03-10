Youth in possession of drug arrested

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 9 Mar: The Roing police have apprehended a youth from Abango village for possession of drugs and for creating public nuisance under the influence of drugs on Monday.

According to police reports, they received a complaint at around 5:45 pm that a person was creating nuisance at the main market area. They immediately rushed to the spot and found the accused in a suspicious condition, and inquiry suggested that he was under the influence of some contraband substance.

“We also suspected him to be possessing drugs, and so the town magistrate was intimated as per mandatory legal formality in such a situation. During his body search in the presence of the town magistrate, we recovered six polythene packets and 18 small paper packets containing pink-coloured powder, suspected to be contraband, weighing approximately 24 gms,” the police said.

A case under Section 21 (b) NDPS Act has been registered against the accused, and the case has been endorsed to L/SI A Pansa for further investigation.