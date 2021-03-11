As traffic jams increase, progress of NH-415 reviewed

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: The progress of National Highway-415 was reviewed here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary in-charge Rajiv Verma.

As per information, all the issues related to the construction of the national highway from Chandranagar to Papu Nallah-Jully tri-junction under Package-A, including the underpass and bridge were discussed.

The meeting also discussed the situation arising out of traffic jam for the last few days due to the repair and maintenance of the Barapani Bridge at Naharlagun and also due to non-opening of the Chandranagar Bridge over Sinki River here.

Talking to the press, Highway Chief Engineer Kuru Sera informed that the Chandranagar Bridge will be opened for traffic from 14 March onwards.

“The decision to change the date for opening of bridge from 6 March to 14 March has been done after due consultation with technical experts.

The bridge is under curing process and as per advice of the technical expert the bridge will be opened for all vehicular movement after that,” he said.

With regards to the repair and maintenance of the Barapani Bridge over river Pachin at Naharlagun, Sera informed that the department has sought one month’s time to complete the work.

“To ease the traffic jam in Naharlagun Township, I have directed the executive engineer to work out an immediate alternative route. Highway Executive Engineer Nani Tath will suggest three alternative routes and the best one will be recommended to the administration and agency within a day or two to regulate traffic,” informed CE Sera.

Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate Talo Potom informed that as per the officials of the Highway department, 41 percent progress has been achieved on the underpass till date.

The review meeting was attended by PWD Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, Commissioner to CM Sonam Chombay, Joint Secretary Kanki Darang, PWD Chief Engineer (Design & Planning) Atop Lego, Capital Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom, City SP Jimmy Chiram and TK Engineering Managing Director Ratu Techi, among others.