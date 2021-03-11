Fresh Covid – 19 case reported from Miao

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 10 Mar: A 45-year-old man from Miao in Changlang district has tested positive for Covid-19 in a PCR test on Wednesday.

The fresh case was reported from Miao after a gap of more than two months.

The man, who has returned from New Delhi, is symptomatic.

He had travelled to New Delhi on 5 March and returned by flight up to Mohanbari on 9 March. From Mohanbari, he returned to Miao in his private car.

He has been admitted in the Covid care centre here.

Miao CHC MO in-charge Dr H Jongsam informed that 250 positive cases were detected between April and November, 2020.