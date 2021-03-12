Dr Sajingla Chai Pul retires

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Mar: Dr Sajingla Chai Pul, who retired from the directorate of health services (DHS) as joint DHS (NVBDCP), was given a warm farewell at the DHS office here on Thursday.

An alumna of Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, Dr Pul had joined the state health service as medical officer (MO) in Tezu. Thereafter, she served as DRCHO and DMO in various districts till her promotion to the post of joint DHS.

She has the distinction of having treated the first Corona case in Arunachal. Dr Pul was also felicitated by the National Women’s Commission in New Delhi, and by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women during the recent International Women’s Day celebration in Itanagar.

Earlier, two senior officers – DDHA (public health and CEA) Dr Tojum Lollen and NPHCE SPO Dr Binduk Padu – were also given a warm send-off on their superannuation.

Dr Lollen had joined service in August 1986, while Dr Padu had joined in March 1986. Both served in interior outposts as MO, DMO, etc, till their retirement from the DHS office.