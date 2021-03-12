Miao admin orders compulsory wearing of facemask and social distancing

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, 11 Mar: Following the detection of a fresh Covid-19 positive case in the Chophelling Tibetan settlement here in Changlang district on Wednesday, Miao ADC Sunny K Singh, in pursuance of the advisory issued by the health & family welfare secretary, has ordered compulsory wearing of facemask in public places, including public vehicles.

The executive order directs strict monitoring of people coming from outside the state, especially while issuing inner line permits to tourists and others coming from Covid-affected states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, in order to contain the spread of the mutant strain of Covid-19.

The ADC has directed all concerned to maintain social distancing at all crowded locations like marketplaces, hospitals, health centres, schools, offices, public transport, banks, ATMs, etc.

“Any deviation from this directive would attract fine and penal action as per law,” the order reads.

On Wednesday, a 45-year-old male resident of the Chophelling Tibetan settlement was detected as being Covid-19 positive during a PCR test conducted on him. He is symptomatic and a returnee from New Delhi. He had cough, mild fever and cold. He is under treatment at the Covid care centre here.

The fresh positive case was recorded after a gap of more than two months.

The man had travelled to New Delhi on 5 March and returned by flight upto Mohanbari on 9 March. From Mohanbari, he returned to the settlement in his private car.