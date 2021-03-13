AAPSU women’s cell participates in seminar on customary laws

ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: A three-member team from the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), led by its women’s cell general secretary Kipa Yanu, participated in the recently concluded two-day state level seminar on ‘customary practices, property rights of women and girl child in context of Arunachal Pradesh’.

The event was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority from 9 to 10 March in Itanagar.

Speaking on the second day of the seminar, the AAPSU women’s wing supported the call for property rights of the girl child, “but she also at the same time appealed to the APSCW and all other members present to not seek framing of any legislation in a hurry,” the AAPSU informed in a release.

“There are numerous cases of APST women getting married to outsiders. In such scenarios, utmost precautions have to be taken,” Yanu said. She suggested that “conditional property rights” be given to the girl children of the state, considering the unique tribal nature of the state and also to empower the girl children.

Yanu made an appeal for giving property and other rights to widows, daughters born in families with no male heirs, and the girl children who are unmarried throughout their lives.

While welcoming the initiative of the APSCW, the union stressed on “more discussions and consultations among the various stakeholders, as well as awareness among the masses while coming up with any legislation with regard to customary practices and property rights of women and girl child.”