Training prog on IPR held

SILLUK, 14 Mar: A ‘training-cum-awareness programme’ on intellectual property rights (IPR), sponsored by the National Mission on Himalayan Studies, was organized here in East Siang district on Sunday to document the indigenous knowledge system of selected major tribes of Arunachal.

The programme was organized by Dr Govinda Pangging, Prof CL Sharma and Prof MB Sharma from the forestry department of the NERIST.

Application of IPR, patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright, industrial design, GI, etc, on various local products, such as handicrafts, handloom, agriculture and horticulture crops, etc, were taught to the participants during the programme.