Centre superintendents, invigilators trained for APSSB exam

ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: Centre superintendents, assistant centre superintendents and invigilators for the upcoming LDC/JSA exam of the APSSB participated in a training programme at DK Convention Centre here on Thursday. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 21 March.

The training was conducted by the Itanagar capital region district administration to brief the officers and officials on their roles and responsibilities for smooth conduct of the exam.

Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom stressed that “it is the collective responsibility of the entire team to ensure that the exam is conducted smoothly without lacunae, and hence the training has been conducted to ensure that everyone is well aware of their roles and also updated about the entire process of the exam.”

He directed the centre superintendents and the invigilators to visit their assigned centres and take stock of the preparations for the exam.

APSSB member Hage Tari also urged all to be “prepared with their roles and responsibilities for the smooth conduct of the exam.”

Later, resource persons from the APSSB explained the whole process of conducting the exam. (DIPRO)