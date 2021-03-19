Footbridge connecting G Extension with Polo Park inaugurated

NAHARLAGUN, 18 Mar: A concrete footbridge connecting G Extension with Polo Park here was inaugurated by Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang on Thursday, in the presence of Corporators Tarh Achak, Tadar Hanghi and Arun Kipa Loram and IMC EE Tadar Tarang.

Commending the contractors and the IMC engineers for constructing the quality RCC bridge with minimum fund, Phassang said, “IMC will visit every nook and corner of every ward to identify and understand the problems of the denizens.”

He appealed to the people to take proper care of the newly constructed footbridge.

Ward 16 Corporator Tarh Achak informed that the 22 metre-long footbridge over Damsite Nallah (stream), constructed at a cost of Rs 12 lakhs, has been completed within months. “The bridge will shorten the distance between Wards 15 and 16 and it will allow pedestrians to reach the G Extension market, government offices and hospitals,” he said.