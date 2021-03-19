Gov expresses concern over land encroachment

ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: Governor BD Mishra has expressed concern over encroachment on government land in Itanagar and Naharlagun, and stressed the need to stop it immediately by making encroachers accountable for their illegal action.

He said this during a meeting with Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mosang, who called on him at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Both discussed issues like land encroachment, solid waste management and the Miao-Vijaynagar road.

The governor said that corrective actions must be made boldly visible on the ground. “A strong message must go that encroachment will not be tolerated,” he said, and suggested carrying out thorough investigation of all reported and noticed cases of encroachment.

The governor also shared his concern regarding the solid and liquid waste management plant which is lying unused in Chimpu. He advised that corrective action in this regard must be taken immediately.

He also said that all planning for solid and liquid waste management “should cater for the next 15 years.”

While discussing the Miao-Vijaynagar road with the minister, who is the local MLA of the area, the governor suggested that the supply orders for 11 bridges required on the road must be placed now for their manufacture. He further emphasized that the abutments and embankments for launching of these bridges must be prepared now, so that there is no loss of time.

Mishra said that the “acid test of the road will be when a civil bus will be able to operate from Miao to Vijaynagar nonstop, in all weather conditions throughout the year.” He also informed about the assistance offered by the Indian Army in completion of the vital road. “It must be studied seriously and availed of as needed by the state,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)