Assn seeks maintenance of roads in state

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Trans-Arunachal Highway Welfare Association (AAPTAWA) has submitted a complaint to the chief secretary, stating that road maintenance work is not being carried out properly in the state.

“Two-laning highway road maintenance work at several locations has been taken up by government of India under the agency of PWD highway, where the maintenance work has been undertaking in Papum Pare district and other districts of Arunachal Pradesh,” it said.

The AAPTAWA said it had earlier also lodged a complaint with the chief secretary but has received no response.

“Road communication is most essential for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. The people are facing hardship to travel through these roads due to the low maintenance and delayed progress of work. The work agency and various contractors PWD highway has violated the OPR/CA order copy and CPWD norms,” it said, and named the contractors in the complaint letter.

The association said its members have inspected the roads in Papum Pare and other districts. “We have found compromised the quality of works in various locations in between Papu Nallah and Potin and other districts,” it said.