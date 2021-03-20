Workshop on hands-on learning activities underway

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: A three-day state level workshop on ‘Hands-on learning activities for tribal school children of Arunachal Pradesh’ started at the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre here on Friday.

The programme is jointly organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCST), the science & technology department and Vigyan Prasar.

The programme was inaugurated by APSCST Chairman Bamang Mangha, in the presence of APSCST Director CD Mungyak, resource person Dr BK Tyagi, and others.

Mangha advocated activity-based learning for students and urged the students to grow up with an analytical mind and develop a problem-solving attitude. He also elaborated “the importance of science and technology in life, society, state and country,” and called upon the students to choose science as a stream, so that in future they may provide expertise for the development of the state.

He highlighted the upcoming facilities in the field of science and technology and numerous job opportunities related to it in the state.

Mungyak highlighted the importance of hands-on learning methods in science, and said that “nature itself is an excellent laboratory, furnished with numerous scientific instruments where many experiments are being performed.”

“With this workshop, the children will be encouraged to use their hands and head coupled with keen observational skill to understand nature’s dynamics through a process of participation and engagement,” he added.

Dr Tyagi elaborated “the vastness of nature in which each and every creation, either living or non-living, has a fixed principle called nature’s law.”

Altogether 66 participants (students and district coordinators) from 22 districts of the state are participating in the programme.