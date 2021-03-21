AAPSU to launch donation drive for fire victims of Longliang

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Saturday informed that it would launch a statewide donation drive for the families affected by the fire accident that occurred in Longliang village in Tirap district.

The donation drive will start next Monday.

A 60-year-old man and a five-year-old girl lost their lives and 114 houses were completely gutted in a devastating fire accident that broke out in Longliang village on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, AAPSU deputy spokesperson Nehpa Wangsa informed that the donation drives in the districts would be spearheaded by the district students’ unions. Wangsa also informed that a team of AAPSU executive members would be visiting Longliang village to take stock of the situation.

The AAPSU appealed to all generous people to contribute

for immediate relief and rehabilitation of the fire-affected people of Longliang. The union also urged the state government and the Tirap administration to expedite providing relief materials to the fire victims.