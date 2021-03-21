Phassang appeals to youths to become self-reliant

BANDERDEWA, 20 Mar: Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tame Phassang appealed to the youths to “become self-reliant for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

He was on a visit to the Green Gold farm in Dulikota near Banderdewa with a team of over 15 IMC corporators on Saturday to obtain firsthand information on the initiatives taken by progressive farmer Likha Maj.

Phassang said that the farm, with various types of saplings, is not only a sustainable enterprise but also has the potential to employ hundreds of people and improve the economy.

“Green Gold farm should serve as a good example for upcoming young entrepreneurs to become self-reliant and self-sufficient,” he said.

The mayor expressed hope that the corporators would take the knowledge to the youths of their respective wards, so that “they could be encouraged to start their own ventures instead of looking for government employment.”

IMC Commissioner C Chukhu and other officers also accompanied the team.