Arunachal win 4 medals in National Strength Lifting and IBP Championships

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: Arunachal won three silver medals and a bronze in the 30th Sub-Junior, Senior, Master and Physically Challenged Men & Women National Strength Lifting and Inclined Bench Press Championships, which was held in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, from 17 to 20 March.

While Katu Yomcha bagged one silver and one bronze medal in strength lifting and incline bench press respectively, Chera Yana clinched a silver medal each in the strength lifting and the incline bench press, the Arunachal Pradesh Strength Lifting Association informed in a release.

Ten athletes from Arunachal participated in the championship.