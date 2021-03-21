Debate, dance competitions held

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: The World Government Volunteers of Arunachal Pradesh conducted a debate and a group dance competition on 19 March at DK Convention Centre here as part of its movement for establishment of a ‘world government’.

Niti Perme won the first prize and Habung Opo won the second prize in the debate competition. Reneez Group won the first prize and Hip Soul Hop Crew won the second prize in the group dance competition.

Attending the programme, Tali MLA Jikke Tako distributed the prizes and released a book titled World Government for Global Peace and Security, written by advocate Subu Koyang.