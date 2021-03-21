Arunachal trounce Bihar but out of quarterfinals

NARVANA, 20 Mar: In yet another display of character and resilience, Arunachal’s sub-junior boys’ hockey team trounced Bihar by a solitary goal in the ongoing National Sub-Junior Hockey Championship here in Haryana, in the penultimate league match, on Saturday.

The tournament is an annual calendar event of Hockey India. So far, Arunachal has played three matches, with one defeat against Delhi and two wins against Himachal and Bihar. However, the Arunachal team may not progress to the quarterfinals due to goal differences.

Hockey Arunachal has expressed gratitude to coach Shivkumar Saini “for this splendid effort and for his zeal to take Arunachal Hockey to national mainstream.” It also thanked Hockey Arunachal secretary Sonam Tenzin “for singlehandedly sponsoring such huge expenditures without any support from any quarter.”

“His determination and dedication for development of hockey in Arunachal Pradesh is very impressive and appreciable,” it said.