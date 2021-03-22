APFPEDA, APAMB organize buyers-sellers meet to boost export of agricultural products

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: In a bid to boost the export potential of the state’s agricultural products, the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APFPEDA) organized a three-day ‘conference-cum-buyer-seller meet’ at the legislative assembly hall here from 18 March.

The conference brought together key stakeholders, including 25 APFPEDA registered exporters from various parts of the country, farmers from 25 districts, and managing directors and chief executive officers of around 12 farmers-producers companies.

The conference provided a platform for B2B and B2G meetings between buyers and exporters and progressive farmers and growers to explore opportunities and prospects of agricultural exports from Arunachal.

On the concluding day, the buyers made a field visit to farms in Papum Pare district.

The APFPEDA in its endeavour to promote export of agricultural products from the Northeast has been organizing various buyers-sellers meets to facilitate market linkages for exports of agricultural products.

Industries Minister Tumke Bagra, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, MLA Gabriel D Wangsu, CRWC MD NK Grover, Agriculture Secretary Parto Saha and the Guwahati (Assam) NABARD GM and AGM attended the meet.