E-library inaugurated

JOLLANG, 22 Mar: Transport Director Tage Tado inaugurated the e-library at the Don Bosco College (DBC) here on Monday.

DBC principal Dr Fr Jose Karamulluil informed that 20 laptops have been set up in the e-library and connected through LAN. He further informed that the library has subscribed to the n-list being jointly executed by e-Shodh Sindhu Consortium and the INFLIBNET Centre.

The e-library will provide access to 6,150 e-journals and 31,64,309 e-books for the students.

Tado commended the hard work and dedication of the Salesian fathers in providing selfless service to the state. He advised the students to make proper use of their time and use the newly inaugurated asset. He also exhorted the students to stay away from drugs and follow traffic rules.

Librarian Surchandra Singha demonstrated the use of the e-library.