DC launches disaster mgmt app

KHONSA, 22 Mar: Tirap DC Taro Mize on Monday launched a disaster management mobile application developed by District Informatics Officer Rakesh Das.

The application, named DDMA Tirap, is intended to provide disaster-related information to the public of the district. It contains helpline numbers of various emergency services, and general guidelines and advisories related to various disasters and their management in the district. It also works offline as the data are static.

The DC advised all to the get the application, which can be downloaded from Google Playstore. (DIPRO)