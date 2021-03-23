Storm hits Telam GHSS, damages several rooms

Staff Reporter

TELAM, 22 Mar: The government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Lower Siang district was severely damaged after a storm hit the area at around 3 pm on Sunday.

Seeking assistance from the district administration, the school’s Principal M Koyu informed that the storm “completely destroyed the administrative block and classrooms of the secondary section of the school building.”

The damaged building housed the administrative rooms, rooms for storing textbooks and computers, the examination cell, the library, furniture, classrooms for the secondary section, and a miscellaneous storeroom.

The principal also pointed out that several items in the rooms were damaged or destroyed.

Speaking to this daily, Lower Siang DC AK Singh informed that the rooftops of about six to seven rooms of the school were blown away, and that the district disaster management officer conducted an inspection on Monday to assess the damages.

He informed that the district administration and the departments of education and disaster management have provided financial and restoration assistance to the school.