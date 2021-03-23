FIR lodged against DC for assault

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Alleging that West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi abused his power by physically assaulting him at the market in broad daylight, a serving senior teacher of the government higher secondary school in Pessing, Pagrik Sora, on Sunday lodged an FIR against the DC at the police station in Aalo.

In his complaint, Sora claimed that he had parked his car at New Market to get a grinder machine repaired at around 9:30 or 10 am on Sunday. He claimed that a government vehicle swung ahead of him and pulled over, and the DC came out of the car and started assaulting him without any provocation.

Sora later learnt that he was assaulted by the DC because he had parked his car haphazardly. Sora further stated that, even if he had parked his car in the wrong way, “the DC cannot misuse his administrative power and abuse and charge people without any reason.” He urged the district police to initiate legal action against Loyi.

Meanwhile, this daily has learnt that Loyi has filed a counter FIR against Sora, alleging that Sora obstructed him while on official duty. In his counter FIR, Loyi said he “scolded” Sora for obstruction and illegal parking.

However, he did not mention anything about the physical assault and instead urged the police to register a case against Sora “for insulting a senior officer and obstructing him from performing official duty.”

On being contacted, West Siang SP Raja Banthia confirmed that the police have received FIRs from them, and said the case is under investigation. However, sources informed The Arunachal Times that relatives of Loyi are negotiating with Sora’s family to resolve the matter amicably in a local kebawv.