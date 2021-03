KHONSA, 23 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officers of the 2003 batch donated Rs 1,32,003 for the fire victims of Longliang village in Tirap district.

Receiving the amount from EAC Hakresha Kri, Tirap DC Taro Mize expressed appreciation for the APCS officers for the financial assistance for relief and rehabilitation of the affected people. (DIPRO)